Haryana reports 11 Covid fatalities, 406 new cases

Haryana on Monday reported 11 coronavirus deaths, including five from the worst-hit Gurugram district, as 406 fresh cases pushed the total number of infections in the state closer to the 5,000-mark.

Of the remaining fatalities, two were from Sonepat and one each from Jind, Rohtak, Karnal and Rewari. The cumulative number of positive cases on Monday reached 4,854 and the number of active cases was 3,115.

Thirty-nine persons in the state have so far succumbed to Covid-19.

With a combined tally of 340 fresh cases, national capital region (NCR) districts of Gurugram and Faridabad were again the biggest contributors to the state’s tally of coronavirus cases accounting for 83% of new infections.

While Gurugram saw 243 cases, Faridabad registered 97 infections. The active Covid-19 cases in Gurugram increased to 1,577, which are more than 50% of the total such cases across 22 districts.

Rohtak witnessed 15 new cases followed by Sonepat (13), Ambala (8), Karnal (6), Palwal and Sirsa (5 each), Jind (3), Bhiwani, Hisar, Panipat and Jhajjar (two each), and Panchkula, Kaithal and Fatehabad (one each).

Six districts — Nuh, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Charkhi Dadri, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar — did not report any new infection on Monday.

Cop, five others test positive in Karnal

In Karnal, a cop posted at the district headquarters was among six coronavirus patients.

Karnal SP Surender Singh Bhoria said the head constable was found infected during a random sampling

Though the medical bulletin didn’t mention them, two persons were tested positive in Kurukshetra. In Hisar, a 42-year-old man from Hansi, who was undergoing treatment at Agroha medical college, died of Covid-19 on Sunday, civil surgeon Dr Yogesh Kumar said.

Also, 59 new cases were reported from various areas in Sonepat.