Haryana reports 2,666 fresh cases, 25 deaths

Haryana on Saturday reported another major spike of 2,666 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to 2,15,021 while 25 more fatalities took the death toll to 2,163.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum 939 were reported from the hardest-hit Gurgaon district, the second highest single-day spike so far, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin.Gurgaon and Faridabad (630 new cases) are the two hardest-hit districts, both of which fall in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

Other districts which reported a significant spike included Hisar (179), Sonipat (110) and Rohtak (101). The fatalities included five from Faridabad, four from Bhiwani and three each from Gurugram and Hisar.Active cases in the state currently stand at 20,325 while the recovery rate is 89.54%, the bulletin said.

Haryana conducts record 35,037 tests in a day

The Haryana health department on Saturday conducted a record 35,037 Covid tests on Sunday — the highest ever so far since the outbreak of the pandemic in March.

Additional chief secretary (ACS) health Rajeev Arora said 10,200 samples were tested in Gurugram alone, of which at least 5,700 were Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests, which are considered to be the front-line tests for Covid-19. around 5,700 RT-PCR tests and 4,500 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the city, he said.too is the highest so far. Similarly a record number of 4,500 Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) were also conducted. The ACS said the government had set a target of conducting 30,000 tests per day. “At present, we are concentrating on Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar and Rohtak where active cases are the highest,” he said.

25 volunteers administered Covaxin

As many as 25 volunteers were administered a trial dose of potential coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, at Rohtak’s Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) for Phase-3 trail of the vaccine. Principal investigator, Dr Savita Verma, said 200 volunteers had consented for the trail. “ We have vaccinated 25 volunteers so far, including Haryana health minister Anil Vij, who became the first volunteer on Friday,” she said.