Haryana’s air quality improves but still ‘very poor’ in 7 cities

The air quality in Haryana improved on Monday with the number of cities registering ‘very poor’ air quality index (AQI) coming down to seven and those with ’moderate’ air quality increasing to five.

On Sunday, 11 cities in Haryana had registered ‘very poor’ air quality and the AQI of Jind was ‘severe’. However, on Monday, no city in Haryana was in the ‘severe’ AQI zone.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI of Yamunanagar, Panchkula, Palwal, Narnaul and Bhiwani was ‘moderate’ while the AQI of nine cities including Bahadurgarh, Dharuhera, Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Manesar, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonepat was ’poor’. Most cities where AQI on Monday was “poor” were in the ‘very poor‘zone earlier. Ambala, Ballabgarh, Gurugram, Jind, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, and Panipat cities had ’very poor’ air quality on Monday.

AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, and 101 to 200 moderate. However, AQI between 201 to 300 is classified poor, 301 to 400 very poor and it crosses over to the severe zone at 401.