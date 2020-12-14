Haryana’s BJP-led govt cancels chintan shivir amid farmers’ protest

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was to address the chintan shivir (conclave) on governance that was scheduled to be held in Chandigarh from Tuesday. (HT file photo)

In view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation, the Haryana government has called off its chintan shivir (brainstorming session), scheduled to start in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The conclave on governance issues was initially a three-day affair but was planned to be extended for another four days.

A meeting of deputy commissioners and superintendents of police was also scheduled for December 17.

The shivir will be held next year, officials said.