Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana’s BJP-led govt cancels chintan shivir amid farmers’ protest

Haryana’s BJP-led govt cancels chintan shivir amid farmers’ protest

The conclave on governance issues was initially a three-day affair from Tuesday but was planned to be extended for another four days.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 17:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was to address the chintan shivir (conclave) on governance that was scheduled to be held in Chandigarh from Tuesday. (HT file photo)

In view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation, the Haryana government has called off its chintan shivir (brainstorming session), scheduled to start in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The conclave on governance issues was initially a three-day affair but was planned to be extended for another four days.

A meeting of deputy commissioners and superintendents of police was also scheduled for December 17.

The shivir will be held next year, officials said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Gmail, YouTube and Docs are down for millions around the world
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
by hindustantimes.com
German expert denies saying Covid origin not in Wuhan as China passes buck
by Sutirtho Patranobis , edited by Vinod Janardhanan

latest news

Air India disinvestment: Group of 219 employees submit expression of interest
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Taapsee believes ‘healthy gut is the foundation of great fitness,’
by Nishtha Grover
SC seeks affidavit from Centre on working to prevent air pollution
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale, New Delhi
Triumph to launch nine new bike models in India in the next six months
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.