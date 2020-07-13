Haryana’s Covid doubling rate improves to 21 days

Sections
658 Infections: Corona count mounts to 21,240, active cases reach 4,956 on Sunday

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A health worker tests a sample using rapid antigen method in Gurugram on Sunday. (HT Photo)

At 21 days, the doubling rate of Covid-19 infection in Haryana continued to improve even as the state reported 658 fresh cases and four fatalities on Sunday.

Doubling rate means the number of days in which corona cases double.

Last Thursday, India’s Covid-19 doubling rate was 21.8 days.

As per the data of the state health department, the infection doubling rate of the state had on June 10 reached seven days, but saw improvement as it reached 20 days by July 10.



On Sunday, Haryana’s corona count mounted to 21,240 with 4,956 active cases.

As per the health bulletin, two patients succumbed to the respiratory disease in Sonepat and one each died in Nuh and Gurugram, taking the total number of fatalities to 301.

National capital region (NCR) district of Faridabad registered 222 cases and continued with the trend of reporting the largest number of infections.

Gurugram saw 112 cases, while 101 infections were detected in Sonepat.

As per the bulletin, 26 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Rohtak, 35 in Palwal, 25 in Karnal, 24 in Hisar, 22 in Jhajjar, 19 in Panipat, 16 in Nuh, 12 each in Bhiwani and Ambala, eight each in Kaithal and Kurukshetra, six in Sirsa, four in Fatehabad, and three each in Panchkula and Yamunanagar.

Gurugram has 1,026 active cases, followed by 932 in Faridabad and 700 in Sonepat.

The bulletin stated that there were 71 critically ill patients admitted to different hospitals. While 60 of them required oxygen support, 11 were on ventilators.

Haryana on Sunday said it was conducting 14,699 tests per million and the covid positivity rate was 5.79% in the state.

