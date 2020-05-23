Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana’s flower farmers demand relief package

Haryana’s flower farmers demand relief package

The farmers say the flowers planted in the fields have withered and they have incurred losses worth crores.

Updated: May 23, 2020 13:19 IST

By ANI , ANI

The farmers say the flowers planted in the fields have withered and they have incurred losses worth crores. (Representative Image)

The flower farmers of Haryana’s Jhajjar district have appealed the government to provide them a relief package as they had faced huge losses amid the lockdown.

The farmers say the flowers planted in the fields have withered and they have incurred losses worth crores.

“It costs us Rs 25, Rs 40 and Rs 50 to grow lilium, carnation, and gypsophila flowers, respectively,” said Silak Ram, farmer.

“It takes a lot of hard work and money to grow flowers in an area like Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar. But now farmers have started uprooting these dried flowers,” said Silak Ram.



“Flower buyers are locked in their homes, and the flowers are withering away in the fields. Floriculture is neither insured nor has the government given relief to the flower growers. The farmers have requested the government for help,” said Harishankar, a farmer.

“These flowers are in great demand from March to June, during marriages, and on Ram Navami and Eid, they generate good revenue. But the lockdown has broken the back of the flower producing farmers,” added Harishankar.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Eid al-Fitr 2020: Iran to reopen religious, cultural sites
May 23, 2020 14:27 IST
Is Nolan’s Tenet a secret sequel to Inception? Fan theory offers clues
May 23, 2020 14:24 IST
When Priyanka Chopra and John Travolta took the stage at IIFA
May 23, 2020 14:23 IST
Four Indian cosmonauts resume training in Russia for Gaganyaan mission
May 23, 2020 14:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.