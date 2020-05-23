Haryana’s flower farmers demand relief package

The farmers say the flowers planted in the fields have withered and they have incurred losses worth crores. (Representative Image)

The flower farmers of Haryana’s Jhajjar district have appealed the government to provide them a relief package as they had faced huge losses amid the lockdown.

“It costs us Rs 25, Rs 40 and Rs 50 to grow lilium, carnation, and gypsophila flowers, respectively,” said Silak Ram, farmer.

“It takes a lot of hard work and money to grow flowers in an area like Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar. But now farmers have started uprooting these dried flowers,” said Silak Ram.

“Flower buyers are locked in their homes, and the flowers are withering away in the fields. Floriculture is neither insured nor has the government given relief to the flower growers. The farmers have requested the government for help,” said Harishankar, a farmer.

“These flowers are in great demand from March to June, during marriages, and on Ram Navami and Eid, they generate good revenue. But the lockdown has broken the back of the flower producing farmers,” added Harishankar.