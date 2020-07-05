Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana’s former chief parliamentary secy among three duped of Rs 7.2 crore

Bakshish Singh Virk, also former Assandh MLA, runs a trading firm with his son, brother in Taraori

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 00:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Three persons have been booked for allegedly duping Haryana’s former chief parliamentary secretary Bakshish Singh Virk and his two partners of ₹7.2 crore, police said on Saturday.

Harpreet Singh said he ran a trading firm, along with his father Bakshish Singh and uncle Narender Singh, in Taraori.

He alleged that the three owners of trading company Gurunanak Agro Industries duped them of ₹7.2 crore by not making the payments of paddy they had procured in October 2018.

As per the complainant, they had procured paddy worth ₹11.12 crore in October and November 2018, but only paid ₹4.49 crore. The accused didn’t clear the pending dues, he added.



An FIR has been registered under sections 406, 420, 506, 201 and 120 B of the IPC against Kapoor Singh, Lakhwinder Singh and Vikram Singh.

Taraori police station in-charge Sachin Kumar said the investigation has been handed over to the detective branch.

Bakshish Singh Virk, meanwhile, did not divulge any detail about the complaint filed by his son and said, “I am unable to tell anything right now as I am out of town for the past two days.”

