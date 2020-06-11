Haryana’s non-SCS officers to take written exam for entry into IAS

The exam will be of 500 marks and will have 100 multiple choice questions. Candidates will have three hours to complete the paper. (Getty Images/Top Photo Group RF)

Non-state civil services (SCS) officers in Haryana will now have to take a written examination to get appointed to the Indian Administrative Services (IAS). Until now, non-SCS officers in Haryana were appointed to the IAS on the basis of their ability and service record, perceived as a rather subjective criteria.

As per a June 9 personnel department order, the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will now hold a written examination for the non-SCS applicants. Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination, the HPSC will prepare a merit list and recommend names to the state government for onward submission to the Union Public Service Commission.

The names of qualified candidates will not exceed five times the number of vacancies. The personnel department will also submit details of the annual confidential record of the candidates to the UPSC.

The three-hour written examination will have 100 multiple-choice questions with five options. The exam will be of 500 marks and for every wrong answer, 25% marks assigned to the question shall be deducted.