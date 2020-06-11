Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana’s non-SCS officers to take written exam for entry into IAS

Haryana’s non-SCS officers to take written exam for entry into IAS

Until now, non-SCS officers in Haryana were appointed to the IAS on the basis of their ability and service record, perceived as a rather subjective criteria.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 20:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The exam will be of 500 marks and will have 100 multiple choice questions. Candidates will have three hours to complete the paper. (Getty Images/Top Photo Group RF)

Non-state civil services (SCS) officers in Haryana will now have to take a written examination to get appointed to the Indian Administrative Services (IAS). Until now, non-SCS officers in Haryana were appointed to the IAS on the basis of their ability and service record, perceived as a rather subjective criteria.

As per a June 9 personnel department order, the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will now hold a written examination for the non-SCS applicants. Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination, the HPSC will prepare a merit list and recommend names to the state government for onward submission to the Union Public Service Commission.

The names of qualified candidates will not exceed five times the number of vacancies. The personnel department will also submit details of the annual confidential record of the candidates to the UPSC.

The three-hour written examination will have 100 multiple-choice questions with five options. The exam will be of 500 marks and for every wrong answer, 25% marks assigned to the question shall be deducted.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sabarimala temple shut for devotees for now; Kerala CM, BJP trade barbs
Jun 11, 2020 21:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: India, China engaged in talks to resolve border standoff, says MEA and all the latest news
Jun 11, 2020 21:00 IST
Maharashtra on brink of another grim Covid-milestone with highest single day spike
Jun 11, 2020 20:59 IST
Schools, parents have increased role to play to ensure kids’ mental health during Covid-19: Experts
Jun 11, 2020 20:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.