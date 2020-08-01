Sections
Haryana’s recovery rate goes past 80%

Friday Figures: Faridabad, Gurugram Rewari and Rohtak account for 54% of the 711 new infections

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 01:26 IST

By HT Correspondents,

Children attend a class at Adil Mohalla Pathshala in Asaisika village, Nagina district, Nuh, on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Haryana on Friday saw for the first time Covid-19 recovery rate above 80% while the fatality rate came down to 1.20%, health officials said.

The state registered 711 new infections and 887 recoveries. Additional chief secretary, health, Rajeev Arora said it was also encouraging to see a drop in fatality rate. “The recovery rate in Gurugram is 88%, while in Faridabad it is 87%,” he added.

Four persons, one each from Gurugram, Rohtak, Ambala and Panipat, succumbed to the viral illness on Friday, taking the death toll to 421.

According to a medical bulletin, there were 6,317 active cases in the state on Friday. The cumulative number of positive cases was 34,965 and the number of total recovered patients stood at 28,227.



Four NCR districts of Faridabad (176), Gurugram (78), Rewari (74) and Rohtak (62) accounted for 54% of the new infections on Friday.

Many other districts in different parts of the state also reported substantial number of infections. These are Ambala (48), Panipat (44), Palwal (37), Hisar (36), Karnal (28) and Panchkula (29).

Sonepat reported 21 fresh cases followed by Mahendergarh (19), Charkhi Dadri (13), Jind (12), Nuh (8), Kaithal, Bhiwani and Sirsa (6 each), Fatehabad and Jhajjar (4 each). No new infections were reported from Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra.

A judicial officer, two CIA staffers and as many persons from the CMO office were among 48 people who tested positive in Ambala.

A statement issued by the office of district and sessions judge said, “Since a judicial officer has tested positive, eight staff members are advised for self home quarantine.”

Bhiwani civil surgeon Jitender Kadina said Chaudhary Bansi Lal University V-C RK Mittal’s cook and a clerk were among the patients who tested positive in the district on Friday.

