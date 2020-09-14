Sections
Haryana’s tally cross 93K, 77% patients have recovered

The state now has 20, 079 active cases while 975 patients have lost their battle to the virus

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As per the bulletin, Gurugram recorded 339 new cases, the highest in the state. (HT FILE)

Haryana recorded 2, 526 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, pushing the tally of positive cases past 93,000. The infection also claimed 19 lives, taking the death toll to 975, as per the health bulletin.

Of the 19 fatalities, four were recorded in Karnal, three each in Faridabad and Ambala, two each in Gurugram, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Yamunanagar and one in Kurukshetra.

As per Karnal district health department, the four deceased included a 65-year-old woman of Sector 13, a 77-year-old man from Sadar Bazar, an 81-year-old man from Sector 14 of Karnal and a 72-year-old man from Khora Kheri village of the district. The deceased were also suffering from other age-related ailments such as high blood pressure and diabetes, an official said.

The health officials said as many as 56 workers of a paper factory in Fatehabad’s Ratia tested positive on Sunday evening.



With the continuous spike in the Covid-19 cases, the infection doubling rate has come down to 28 days.

As many as 1, 874 patients were discharged on Sunday and the tally of recovered patients stood at 72,587.

The cumulative number of people found Covid-19 positive so far has risen to 93, 641, while there were 20, 079 active patients in the state until Sunday evening.

As per the bulletin, Gurugram recorded the highest number of new cases (339), followed by Faridabad 298, Karnal 255, Ambala 182, Sonepat 167, Panipat 155, Rohtak 142, Panchkula 120, Hisar 126, Kurukshetra 130, Rewari 81, Palwal 30, Mahendergarh 64, Jhajjar 28, Bhiwani 76, Nuh 10, Sirsa 50, Fatehabad 35, Kaithal 44, Jind 50, and Charkhi Dadri 25.

The number of critically ill patients also rose to 319, which included 43 patients on ventilator support.

