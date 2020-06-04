Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana schools to reopen in July

Haryana schools to reopen in July

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar said they will run demo classes before that

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:13 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar said the Centre has given them green signal to open schools in the state in July. “Before that, we would run demo classes. We are planning to call 50% of students either in two shifts or on alternate days. There will be no winter vacations for students this academic year in Haryana,” he added.

BSEH Class 10 result on June 8

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Wednesday announced that Class 10 results will be declared on June 8 (Monday). Board chairman Dr Jagbir Singh said Class 12 students will have to appear for their pending exams from July 1 to July 15.

“Students who have opted for medical and non-medical streams in Class 11 will have to appear for Class 10 pending science exam while the results of students who have chosen commerce and arts will be declared on the basis of average marks obtained in four exams they already appeared in,” the chairman said.

Board secretary Rajiv Prasad said nearly 6,000 teachers had evaluated Class 10 answer copies at home by April 22.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Navi Mumbai records 96 new cases
Jun 04, 2020 01:45 IST
KDMC records 62 new cases, 1 death
Jun 04, 2020 01:36 IST
Oppn slams Khattar govt on Covid data mismatch
Jun 04, 2020 01:21 IST
Early sown paddy destroyed in Karnal
Jun 04, 2020 01:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.