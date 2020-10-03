Haryana sees 1,188 new cases, 25 deaths

Haryana on Saturday recorded 25 deaths, spread across 10 districts, and 1,188 new cases of Covid-19, as per the health bulletin.

Four people each succumbed in Panchkula, Hisar and Jind, three each lost the battle to the infection in Sirsa and Yamunanagar, two each died in Ambala and Rohtak, while the infection claimed lives of one each patient in Gurugram, Rewari and Panipat districts.

The death toll in the state has climbed to 1,450 while the cumulative count of cases has touched 1, 32,576.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,542 more patients have been cured, taking overall recoveries to 1, 18, 258. The number of active cases further came down to 12,868 from 13, 247 on Friday. Haryana’s recovery rate has now risen to 89.20%, from 88.83% on Friday. The rate at which infections are doubling also improved from 31 days on Friday to 32 days on Saturday.

The positivity rate stood at 6.65%, the bulletin said.

At 277, Gurugram had the highest number of new cases, followed by Faridabad (134), Hisar (116), Panchkula (70), Rewari (61), Rohtak (58), Sonepat (55), Kurukshetra (51), Ambala (50), Yamunanagar (28), Sirsa (48), Karnal (43), Panipat (26), Jhajjar (38), Mahendergarh (36), Palwal (23), Bhiwani (39), Jind (19), Kaithal (10), Charkhi Dadri (4), Nuh (2).

As per the bulletin the number of critically ill patients also came down to 290 that included 40 on ventilator support and 250 on oxygen support.