Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana sees 1,188 new cases, 25 deaths

Haryana sees 1,188 new cases, 25 deaths

The death toll in the state has climbed to 1,450 while the cumulative count of cases has touched 1, 32,576.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 23:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for Covid testing in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Haryana on Saturday recorded 25 deaths, spread across 10 districts, and 1,188 new cases of Covid-19, as per the health bulletin.

Four people each succumbed in Panchkula, Hisar and Jind, three each lost the battle to the infection in Sirsa and Yamunanagar, two each died in Ambala and Rohtak, while the infection claimed lives of one each patient in Gurugram, Rewari and Panipat districts.

The death toll in the state has climbed to 1,450 while the cumulative count of cases has touched 1, 32,576.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,542 more patients have been cured, taking overall recoveries to 1, 18, 258. The number of active cases further came down to 12,868 from 13, 247 on Friday. Haryana’s recovery rate has now risen to 89.20%, from 88.83% on Friday. The rate at which infections are doubling also improved from 31 days on Friday to 32 days on Saturday.



The positivity rate stood at 6.65%, the bulletin said.

At 277, Gurugram had the highest number of new cases, followed by Faridabad (134), Hisar (116), Panchkula (70), Rewari (61), Rohtak (58), Sonepat (55), Kurukshetra (51), Ambala (50), Yamunanagar (28), Sirsa (48), Karnal (43), Panipat (26), Jhajjar (38), Mahendergarh (36), Palwal (23), Bhiwani (39), Jind (19), Kaithal (10), Charkhi Dadri (4), Nuh (2).

As per the bulletin the number of critically ill patients also came down to 290 that included 40 on ventilator support and 250 on oxygen support.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Oct 03, 2020 22:30 IST
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
Oct 03, 2020 23:53 IST
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
Oct 03, 2020 21:05 IST
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
Oct 03, 2020 23:11 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand adds 503 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally crosses 50,000-mark
Oct 04, 2020 00:20 IST
Kalyan-Dombivli civic body to demolish extremely dangerous buildings
Oct 04, 2020 00:18 IST
Four ‘extremely dangerous’ buildings vacated in Thane
Oct 04, 2020 00:18 IST
Concrete road at Taloja in Navi Mumbai ready for use this week
Oct 04, 2020 00:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.