Haryana sees 14 fatalities, 1,193 new infections

As per the bulletin, the case doubling rate in Haryana further rose to 44 days and the fatality rate is 1.09%. (ANI)

Haryana recorded 14 fatalities due to Covid-19 and 1,193 new cases on Wednesday, while 1,070 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin.

The death toll has reached 1,674 (1,154 men, 506 women) and the tally of people tested positive stands at 1, 53, 367.

While three patients died in Hisar, two each lost their battle to the infection in Gurugram, Yamunanagar and Panchkula. Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Jhajjar and Panipat districts recorded one fatality each.

With 1, 070 recoveries on Wednesday, the number of those cured of Covid-19 rose to 1,41,506 and the number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 10,187.

The number of critical patients has come down to 196, of which 29 are on ventilator support.

Gurugram reported 304 new infections, Faridabad 187, Rewari 68, Hisar 104, Sonepat 66, Rohtak 29, Sirsa 36, Yamunanagar 29, Bhiwani 46, Jind 29, Palwal 25, Jhajjar 50, Mahendergarh 41, Fatehabad 13, Kurukshetra 33, Panchkula 30, Karnal 14, Nuh 6, Kaithal 18, Ambala 25, Panipat 23, and Charkhi Dadri 17.