Haryana sees 5 deaths, 761 fresh cases

Two patients in Sirsa and one each in Sonepat, Karnal and Ambala succumbed to the Covid-19 on Sunday in Haryana where 761 fresh infections were also detected in the past 24 hours, according to the health bulletin.

While the death toll has now mounted to 433, the cumulative Covid-19 positive cases tally stands at 36,519.

On July 2, there were total 15,509 positive cases in the state, while till July 2 as many as 251 people had died of the disease in Haryana.

On Sunday, Haryana’s doubling rate stood at 25 days and the recovery rate was 81.30%, while total active patients count was 6,396.

Of the total 761 new cases reported from across 19 districts, Faridabad saw the highest 172 new cases, Gurugram 79 followed by Ambala where 75 fresh cases were detected.

Another district with a large number of positive cases was Rohtak where 65 infections were reported, while Sonepat saw 60 cases. Other districts with fresh cases were Panchkula (51), Kurukshetra (50), Rewari (40), Sirsa (38), Palwal (31), Jind (21), Kaithal and Jhajjar (17 each), Karnal (15), Hisar (11), Nuh and Fatehabad (6 each), Bhiwani (5), and Mahendergarh (2).

As per the data, in the past three months, Haryana has shown many fold increase in the number of samples taken. For example, till May 2, the state had sent 32,329 samples and up to June 2 the state had collected 1,24,564 samples.

Between June 2 and July 2, Haryana collected 1,52,467 samples in a month and this tally of the total samples collected on August 2 reached 6,46,286. And, the tests per million figure climbed to 25,495 on Sunday.

The number of active cases has been on the rise also as from 1,560 active cases on June 2, there were 4,239 active cases on July 2 against 6,396 on August 2.

Hookah banned in Jind village

The Jind administration has banned hookah smoking in Shadipur village after large number of Covid-19 positive cases were detected.

Senior medical officer Gopal Goyal of Jind civil hospital said a youth was tested positive after he returned from a wedding in Gurugram. “When we collected samples of his friends, with whom he was enjoying hookah, all of them were found positive. Then, we had to ban use of hookah in the village”, he added.