Haryana sees biggest single-day spike with 123 new Covid cases

Haryana on Thursday registered 123 fresh Covid-19 cases, biggest single-day spike, and one death in Gurugram.

Sixty-eight of the new cases were detected in Gurugram alone. The state’s case count now stands at 1,504, while the death toll is 19.

A CRPF man, a 10-year-old girl, a multi-purpose health worker and a nursing officer posted at a Delhi hospital were among the infected persons.

Even on Wednesday, there was a steep spike of 76 new cases in the state, while one person had died in Faridabad.

Health minister Anil Vij has also expressed concern over the rising number of infections in the districts surrounding Delhi.

“Cases in the national capital and districts of Haryana around it are rising daily and it is certainly alarming,” Vij said.

Gurugram reported 68 cases, Faridabad 18, Sonepat six, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Rohtak five each, Hisar and Kaithal four each, Sirsa three, Fatehabad two and Panipat, Charkhi Dadri and Yamunanagar one each, the bulletin said.

Among the five fresh cases in Karnal were the 10-year-old girl besides an 80-year-old woman and three persons in their 30s.

The Kurukshetra patients included the multi-purpose health worker, a patient who had returned from Delhi, a 27-year-old man who came back from Chennai and an ice-cream vendor with travel history to Rajasthan.

In Sonepat, the new patients comprised the 36-year-old woman, who is working as a nursing officer at a Delhi hospital, besides a cobbler who works in Delhi.

Mahendergarh civil surgeon Dr Ashok Kumar said the district has reported three new Covid cases that included a CRPF man, who had recently come from Jammu and Kashmir.

Two women, one of them pregnant, tested positive in Yamunanagar and Ambala. The pregnant woman belongs to Dappar village of Punjab’s Mohali and had gone to Ambala for her delivery.

Though five new cases were reported each in Rohtak and Dadri districts, the state bulletin mention only one.

The Rohtak cases included a cancer patient of Bhaisru Khurd village, a youth and his mother of Kacha Beri Road and another youth of Chawla Colony besides an ANM posted at Meham.

Dadri deputy civil surgeon Dr Chanchal Tomar said all five patients, including four members of a family, had Gurugram links.