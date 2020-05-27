Haryana sees steepest single-day spike, tally crosses 1,300 mark

With 94 new cases, Haryana registered its steepest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and the state’s tally reached 1,305.

Maximum new cases were detected in Gurugram (33), followed by Faridabad (22).

Five more people, including two women, tested positive for the virus in Panipat, taking the number of infected persons to 58 in the district. Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Sant Lal Verma said among the patients are two men aged 30 and 22 from Noorwala village, who had recently returned from Delhi and self-reported to the district health department. The case history of the fifth patient, a 30-year-old man from Vikash Nagar, is being investigated.

Kurukshetra CMO Dr Sukhbir Singh said the new patients in the district included a 60-year-old woman from Jandheri village of Shahbad, who had gone to Ambala civil hospital for treatment, a 28-year-old vegetable vendor from Gobindgarh village, who brought his stock from Ghaziabad and a 46-year-man from Ban village, who works as an arhtiya in Ladwa vegetable market.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said they registered three new Covid cases. The patients are a 32-year-old man from Kunjpura village, who had returned from Delhi, a 42-year-old woman from Nirmal Vihar in Karnal city and another 28-year-old woman from Sector 8, who had come from Varanasi.

MAHENDERGARH: 15 TEST POSITIVE IN A DAY

Mahendergarh district witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases after 15 people, who had returned from other states, tested positive on Tuesday. The state bulletin, however, only mentioned 12 cases.

So far, the district has reported 36 cases, which include 34 people with travel history to other states, a Mahendergarh resident who had brought his father – a Rajasthan Police employee – from Delhi, and his one contact. The district has 30 active cases.

6 CASES SURFACE IN AMBALA

Six people in Ambala, including an army employee, were found infected on Tuesday. CMO Dr Kuldeep Singh said of these six, two had a travel history to Delhi and one returned from Mumbai. Among the remaining patients are a truck driver who returned from Bihar, a Kurukshetra resident and an army employee serving at the military hospital.

COP FOUND INFECTED IN REWARI

A policeman in charge of the security of a 22-year-old gangrape victim and her family tested positive for the virus in Rewari. The cop, a resident of Jhajjar’s Siwana village, had returned from his home last week. Another woman, who is battling cancer and had visited AIIMS extension in Badsa, was found infected. In Bhiwani, three persons, including a Haryana cop’s mother and friend, tested positive. Two new cases were also reported from Rohtak’s Rajendra Nagar and Garhi Bohar village.

JAIL INMATES ISOLATED IN SIRSA

In Sirsa, a man, who was arrested under the Excise Act on May 21 and sent to jail, was found infected. “He got bail on May 22 and was later tested positive for the virus. We have quarantined all occupants of his barrack and cops who came in his contact in the jail,” CMO Dr Surender Nain said.

Meanwhile, taking a U-turn, the state health authorities on Tuesday included the death of a 50-year-old Jind resident, who also suffered from cancer, into the state’s Covid-19 toll.