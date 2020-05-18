Sections
Haryana sends 1.6 lakh migrants to native places

Updated: May 18, 2020 00:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

More than 1.6 lakh migrant and agricultural labourers have gone back to their home states in ‘Shramik Special’ trains and buses free of cost till Sunday as the entire expenses were borne by Haryana government, a government spokesperson said.

As many as 28 trains have so far been sent to Bihar and 12 to Madhya Pradesh from Haryana, while the migrant workers have also gone back to various states through more than 3,100 buses, the spokesperson said.

“The entire cost of trains and buses incurred to send migrant workers to their home states is being borne by the Haryana government,” the spokesperson said.

“Free arrangements are being made by the government to keep these labourers in relief centres and to bring them to the railway stations and bus stands.”



Over 75,600 migrant labourers have been sent to Uttar Pradesh, 37,866 to Bihar, 14,940 to Uttarakhand and 19,982 to Madhya Pradesh.

The spokesperson said the state government has also helped migrant labourers of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Assam, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly, about 11,000 natives of Haryana have been brought back from other states and the process is still on, the spokesperson said.

