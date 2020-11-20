Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana shuts schools till November 30 after 180 students test Covid positive

Haryana shuts schools till November 30 after 180 students test Covid positive

Government school students, staff members in Rewari, Jhajjar, Jind, Hisar and Rohtak districts found infected with coronavirus

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Students attending a class at a government school in Rohtak district last week. The school education department has directed all district education officers to ensure sanitisation of schools. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

The Haryana government on Friday closed down all schools in the state till November 30 after more than 180 government school students and 110 staff members tested positive since the institutions opened a fortnight ago.

The school education department directed the district education officers to ensure sanitisation of all schools.

The health department collected samples of students and staff members for testing from Sonepat, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Jind and Jhajjar districts.

Students and staff members in Rewari, Jhajjar, Jind, Hisar and Rohtak districts have been found infected so far.

The state government had reopened schools for students from Classes 9 to 12 on November 2 after eight months of closure on seeing a decline in Covid-19 cases in September and October.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Security forces once again defeated Pak terrorists’ nefarious plot: PM Modi
Nov 20, 2020 15:45 IST
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Nov 20, 2020 15:23 IST
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
Nov 20, 2020 15:10 IST
Kerala ‘journo’ had determined design to create unrest: Yogi govt
Nov 20, 2020 14:52 IST

latest news

Tripura: Bru resettlement should not disturb locals, says CPI(M)
Nov 20, 2020 15:45 IST
International community will emerge stronger, more resilient from Covid-19 crisis: President Kovind
Nov 20, 2020 15:45 IST
Security forces once again defeated Pak terrorists’ nefarious plot: PM Modi
Nov 20, 2020 15:45 IST
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
Nov 20, 2020 15:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.