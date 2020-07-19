Sections
Haryana: Social distancing norms flouted at rally organised by retrenched physical training instructors in Jind

Those who participated in the event were seen sitting very close to each other and many of them did not cover their faces as per the Covid-19 guidelines.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 07:53 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jind

The event was organised to protest the dismissal of Haryana’s PTIs. (ANI Photo)

Social distancing norms were flouted at a rally, which was organised by retrenched physical training instructors (PTIs) in Jind on Saturday. The event was attended by many people including members of Khap Panchayat.

Those who participated in the event were seen sitting very close to each other and many of them did not cover their faces as per the Covid-19 guidelines.

The event was organised to protest the dismissal of Haryana’s PTIs.

“The PTIs and those organisations who are supporting them were not given any permission. They did not follow Covid-19 protocols. We are investigating the case. We will take action accordingly,” said Manoj Ahlawat, duty magistrate at the spot.



Meanwhile, Meham MLA Balraj Kundu who came out in support of the protest said: “This protest is not only about PTIs but about all those who are not being made permanent by the government and working on a temporary basis. I am with them.”

“This is utter injustice with these PTIs. The state government has all the powers to ensure justice to them. If the government fails to pay heed to the miseries of people, the Baroda by election will push the government to margins,” he added.

