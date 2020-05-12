Haryana speaker’s factory gutted in Panchkula

A fire broke out at a plywood factory owned by Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta in Panchkula district’s Barwala township on Monday night.

Goods worth over ₹1 crore have been destroyed in the fire, which had resulted from a short-circuit, it is learnt. Fire tenders from Yamunanagar and Ambala controlled the blaze in an eight-hour-long operation.