Haryana speaker's factory gutted in Panchkula

Goods worth over ₹1 crore have been destroyed in the fire, which had resulted from a short-circuit, it is learnt

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:49 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A fire broke out at a plywood factory owned by Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta in Panchkula district’s Barwala township on Monday night.

Goods worth over ₹1 crore have been destroyed in the fire, which had resulted from a short-circuit, it is learnt. Fire tenders from Yamunanagar and Ambala controlled the blaze in an eight-hour-long operation.

