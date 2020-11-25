Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana steps up vigil along border with Punjab to prevent entry of farmers

Haryana steps up vigil along border with Punjab to prevent entry of farmers

Rapid Action Force, police deployed to maintain law and order as state farmers gather at grain markets on eve of Delhi Chalo march against farm laws

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 14:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Water cannons being used to prevent farmers from carrying out the Delhi Chalo march to protest the Centre’s farm laws, in Ambala on Wednesday. (HT Photo )

Haryana on Wednesday sealed its borders with Punjab to prevent farmers from entering the state in response to the onward Delhi Chalo march against the Centre’s new farm laws that liberalise the agriculture sector.

Heavy police force and Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed to maintain law and order after farmers of Haryana started gathering at different locations across the state to express solidarity.

Farmers affiliated with the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) from the northern Haryana districts of Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Kaithal, gathered outside the New Grain Market in Ambala Cantonment near Mohra village on National Highway 44. Police and a company of the RAF stood guard, while senior police officials tried to convince the farmers to call off the march to the national capital on Thursday.

Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Haryana unit chief Gurnam Singh Charuni addressing farmers in Ambala on Wednesday. ( HT Photo )

Instead, farm union leaders started a protest against the impounding of a tractor and the arrest of their activists. Addressing the crowd, BKU state chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “The police have to release our activists and the vehicle. We will march towards Delhi, breaking the barricades.”



PROHIBITORY ORDERS IN JIND

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Jind to avoid any untoward incident, while police was deployed at the district’s Datta Singhwala village besides Brahamwala in Fatehabad’s Ratia, areas near Tohana and Jakhal and the Dabwali-Bathinda border in Sirsa district.

In Jind, the farmers said they have been making arrangements for food and fuel for Punjab farmers.

Rohtak inspector general of police (IG) Sandeep Khirwar said up to 1,500 police personnel have been deployed for security in Jhajjar district and more will be deployed at Bahadurgarh. “We have given strict orders to policemen to stop farmers’ entry into the district,” he added.

