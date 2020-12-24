Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana ‘Sushasan Divas’ venue shifted to Chandigarh

Haryana ‘Sushasan Divas’ venue shifted to Chandigarh

The spokesperson said the state-level event at Chandigarh will be chaired by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 21:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A day after announcing to celebrate “Sushasan Divas” (good governance day) on Friday at Kurukshetra as a state-level event, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government on Thursday shifted the venue to Chandigarh.

“The Haryana government has decided to organise a state-level programme at Chandigarh on December 25 on the occasion of Good Governance Day, being celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” an official spokesperson said in a statement without citing the reason for sudden change in the venue.

Apparently, the decision to shift the venue comes in the backdrop of agitating farmers blocking chief minister Khattar’s cavalcade in Ambala and later BKU (Charuni) activists threatening to show black flags to the CM during his Kurukshetra visit on December 25.

The spokesperson said the state-level event at Chandigarh will be chaired by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and that the programmes will also be organised at the district level, in which cabinet ministers, Union ministers will participate in various districts. As per the new programme, minister of state for sports and youth affairs, Sandeep Singh will be the chief guest in Kurukshetra district.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

UK, EU reach post-Brexit trade deal to avert chaotic New Year’s split
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Learning to beat a virus
by Binayak Dasgupta
For total disengagement, India wants military commanders’ meet with China at ‘early date’
by HT Correspondent
UK’s new coronavirus strain more contagious, likely to cause more deaths: Study
by Bloomberg | Posted by Karan Manral

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Others can offload cargo, but not Indian-crewed ships at China’s ports and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Two cops booked for drug smuggling in Jind
by HT Correspondent
Peace, hugs and a vaccine: Things celebs want in Santa’s bag in 2020
by Etti Bali
Man, 23, lynched for sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl: Police
by Prasun K Mishra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.