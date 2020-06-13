Haryana takes 89 days to cross 6,000-mark

Haryana recorded six Covid-related deaths on Friday while its case count crossed the 6,000-mark. Among the deceased were four patients from Faridabad and one each from Sonepat and Palwal.

Now, the state’s death toll stands at 70. It took the state 89 days to touch the 6,000-mark of cumulative positive cases.

As per a health department bulletin, 15 districts of the state reported 366 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing the Haryana’s tally to 6,334.

The total number of active cases was 3,789, while 215 persons were declared recovered. There were 46 critically ill Covid-19 patients, 16 of whom required ventilator support.

More than 74% of the fresh infections were detected in three national capital region (NCR) districts of Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat, which threw up a joint tally of 273 cases. Gurugram saw 185 new cases, followed by Faridabad (57) and Sonepat (31).

Among other districts, Ambala and Palwal recorded 28 cases each followed by Kaithal (11), Nuh and Yamunanagar (5 each), Hisar (4), Kurukshetra and Jhajjar (3 each), Panipat and Fatehabad (2 each), Jind and Charkhi Dadri (1 each).

Karnal, Rohtak, Rewari, Mahendergarh, Bhiwani, Panchkula and Sirsa did not report any fresh case on Friday, the medical bulletin mentioned.

However, local administrations said 12 cases in Bhiwani and 13 in Rohtak were reported since Thursday night. Panipat chief medical officer Sant Lal Verma said five people tested positive for the virus in the district.