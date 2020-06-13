Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana takes 89 days to cross 6,000-mark

Haryana takes 89 days to cross 6,000-mark

Big Surge: 15 districts report 366 new cases, state’s tally now 6,334

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 02:05 IST

By HT Correspondents,

Haryana recorded six Covid-related deaths on Friday while its case count crossed the 6,000-mark. Among the deceased were four patients from Faridabad and one each from Sonepat and Palwal.

Now, the state’s death toll stands at 70. It took the state 89 days to touch the 6,000-mark of cumulative positive cases.

As per a health department bulletin, 15 districts of the state reported 366 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing the Haryana’s tally to 6,334.

The total number of active cases was 3,789, while 215 persons were declared recovered. There were 46 critically ill Covid-19 patients, 16 of whom required ventilator support.



More than 74% of the fresh infections were detected in three national capital region (NCR) districts of Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat, which threw up a joint tally of 273 cases. Gurugram saw 185 new cases, followed by Faridabad (57) and Sonepat (31).

Among other districts, Ambala and Palwal recorded 28 cases each followed by Kaithal (11), Nuh and Yamunanagar (5 each), Hisar (4), Kurukshetra and Jhajjar (3 each), Panipat and Fatehabad (2 each), Jind and Charkhi Dadri (1 each).

Karnal, Rohtak, Rewari, Mahendergarh, Bhiwani, Panchkula and Sirsa did not report any fresh case on Friday, the medical bulletin mentioned.

However, local administrations said 12 cases in Bhiwani and 13 in Rohtak were reported since Thursday night. Panipat chief medical officer Sant Lal Verma said five people tested positive for the virus in the district.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fall in maize prices upset farmers, may hamper crop diversification plans
Jun 13, 2020 02:09 IST
Haryana takes 89 days to cross 6,000-mark
Jun 13, 2020 02:05 IST
Mullana Covid centre to only treat symptomatic patients from other dists
Jun 13, 2020 02:02 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Jun 13, 2020 02:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.