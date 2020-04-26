Haryana to allow standalone shops to operate

Haryana government would allow standalone shops in rural and urban areas, except those in containment zones, to operate amid the lockdown.

Chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora said the Haryana government would follow Centre’s instructions in the context. “The Ministry of Home Affair’s clarification is clear. We would give permissions to only small and standalone shops - not in market places - in the urban and rural area. There would also be no permission to open any shops in containment zones in the state,” she said.

Senior health officials there were 93 containment zones, mainly in the four districts-- Nuh, 43, Gurugram and Faridabad, 14 each, Palwal, four, Karnal, six, Panchkula, three, Yamunanagar, two and one each in a few other districts.