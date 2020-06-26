Sections
Haryana to hire 699 jail warders for a year on contract

The contract of 4,500 special police officers extended till June 2021

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 18:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

While extending the service contract of 4,500 special police officers (SPOs) till June 2021, Haryana government has decided to hire 699 ex-servicemen or retired central armed police force personnel as volunteer jail warders on contract for one year.

The interviews for the selection of the jail warders will be conducted on July 12 and July 15 in all the districts and there will be no written or physical test at the time of recruitment, an official spokesperson said.

The state government had recruited ex-servicemen as SPOs in 2016, who are paid Rs 18,000 honorarium per month. The volunteer jail warders will also be paid the identical remuneration.

The spokesperson said ex-servicemen or retired personnel of the central armed police force in the age bracket of 25 to 50 will be eligible, provided they have not been suspended from service on disciplinary, misconduct or medical grounds.



The jail warders will be given Rs 150 a day as travel allowance or daily allowance for government tour and casual leave as applicable.

The candidate should have served at least five years in the army or armed police force.

The interviews will start at 10am and interested candidates are expected to bring their original educational certificates, experience and retirement certificate along with four passport-size photographs.

