Haryana to lease out mines where work was suspended

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 18:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In the current tenure, the Haryana government has received a revenue of about Rs 574 crore from mining activities. (Representational image) (HT FILE)

Haryana government has planned to lease out stone and sand mines in the state that have no pending appeals and where mining activities were suspended or cancelled.

While this move will provide construction material at reasonable rates to the public, it will also curtail illegal mining activities, said an official spokesperson quoting mines and geology minister Mool Chand Sharma.

“Besides, it is also going to lend a hand in pulling up the contractors and leaseholders who have not cleared the lease money for years,” the minister said during a review meeting, directing the officers to recover the payment of dues from the leaseholders.

The minister took a stock of the mining blocks which have been leased out or given on contract from November 2019 till now and the status of the mines opened during this time.



“Several other important issues, including contracts and leases granted through auctions, lease granted through applications, stone crushers, mineral dealer licenses, short-term permits, illegal mining cases and vehicles seized during this time frame were discussed,” the spokesperson said.

The minister was informed that during the current tenure of the state government, the department has received revenue of about Rs 574 crore from mining activities.

This year alone, it has received a revenue of Rs 254 crore so far.

Among others present in the meeting were principal secretary, mines and geology department, Anand Mohan Sharan, and director general, mines and geology, Amitabh Singh Dhillon.

