Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana to link welfare schemes with ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’

Haryana to link welfare schemes with ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’

It’s a unique e-governance initiative that will enable the citizens to get the benefit of various central and state government schemes at their doorsteps in a fair and transparent manner, Haryana chief minister says.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 22:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the distribution ceremony of new identification cards in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that welfare schemes of all departments would be linked with ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ (PPP) within three months.

The PPP is a unique e-governance initiative that will enable the citizens to get the benefit of various central and state government schemes at their doorsteps in a fair and transparent manner, the chief minister said, while distributing the new identification cards to heads of 20 eligible families in a function organised at Panchkula.

The Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana and three pension schemes old age — Samman Allowance Scheme, Divyang Jan Pension Scheme and Widow and Destitute Women Pension Scheme — have been integrated with the PPP.

The ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ were also distributed in other 21 districts on Tuesday.



Khattar said the state government has decided to celebrate this year as ‘Susashan Sanakap Varsh’ and the integration of schemes of all departments with PPP would not only ensure effective and efficient delivery of services to the people, but also put an end to the complaints of corruption and red-tapism in the system.

Out of the available record of 56.2 lakh families in the state, ‘golden data’ of 18.19 lakh families has been prepared and these are being given ‘Parivar Pehchan Patras’. The additional 20 lakh cards would be distributed by the end of August, Khattar said, adding that for the remaining family IDs that are to be distributed in September, verification would be completed this month only.

Special camps would also be organised from August 27 to August 30 at village and ward levels for the collection and verification of data.

The chief minister said with the distribution of PPPs, the state government would not only take care of educational, health and other needs of such families, but also skilling and employment of youth. To avail the benefits, the eligible beneficiaries would be required to fill up a simple form only once at their nearest saral kendras or Antyodaya Saral Kendra.

Khattar said under the government’s drive to integrate the schemes of various departments with the PPP, ration cards of all those families would be prepared which at present do not have any ration card, but are eligible to have a ration card of the appropriate category.

Later, Khattar inaugurated a portal for the registration of unorganised workers through PPP.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Only 2.5% of Covid-19 patients put on ventilators survived in Punjab
Aug 04, 2020 23:16 IST
Haryana plans to switch over to machine-driven procurement
Aug 04, 2020 23:17 IST
Foreign secretary holds telephonic conversation with Russian dy foreign minister
Aug 04, 2020 23:15 IST
Delhi govt to build over 70 check dams in Asola Bhatti to conserve rainwater, prevent soil erosion
Aug 04, 2020 23:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.