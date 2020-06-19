Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana to prepare plan to tackle governance challenges in wake of Covid-19

Haryana to prepare plan to tackle governance challenges in wake of Covid-19

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has commissioned Haryana Governance Reforms Authority for the task

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 23:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has commissioned Haryana Governance Reforms Authority (HGRA) to prepare a short and medium-term prospective plan to tackle fresh challenges to governance practices in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

According to a press release, HGRA chairperson Prof Pramod Kumar has been asked to coordinate the work of the task groups constituted to prepare the prospective plan. Additional chief secretary (power) T C Gupta will represent the state government and will be assisted by a team of senior civil servants attached to each task group as member-secretaries. The idea is to refocus the role of the government to correct the disruptions in production and supply chains with a view to prioritise policies to meet the essential needs of people. Also, it will redefine the state’s role in relation to market, particularly in education, health, food security, public health, and housing sectors, the release said.

For this purpose, a number of task groups have been constituted to work out the short and medium-term prospective plan. The task group on food, agriculture and allied services will be chaired by Niti Aayog member Prof Ramesh Chand. That of industries and commerce will be headed by Maruti Suzuki chairperson R C Bhargava and former Haryana chief secretary P K Chaudhery will be the co-chairperson.

The health, public health and municipal services task group will be led by Public Health Foundation chairperson Dr K S Reddy, along with former Indian Council of Medical Research director general Dr V M Katoch as co-chairperson. The task group on housing for all will be chaired by Niti Aayog principal consultant Ashok Jain. The group on skilling and education is to be chaired by Delhi Technological University vice-chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh. The group on revenue generation, tourism, hospitality, excise and GST will be headed by Prof Mukul Asher of National University of Singapore.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana to prepare plan to tackle governance challenges in wake of Covid-19
Jun 19, 2020 23:49 IST
Comedians, meant to be entertainers, are now truth tellers: Kenny Sebastian
Jun 19, 2020 23:49 IST
Admin to hand out certificates to those who test negative for antigen tests
Jun 19, 2020 23:46 IST
Delhi L-G orders mandatory 5 day institutional quarantine for Covid-19 patients
Jun 19, 2020 23:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.