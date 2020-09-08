Haryana to prepare video to educate people about online registration of deeds

Sections
Video to be uploaded on YouTube, training will also be given to the deputy commissioners and district revenue officers, who will further train people so that they do not face any difficulty in getting their registries done, an official spokesperson said.

Following reports of people facing problems during online registration of land, Haryana government is planning to prepare an informative video to explain the process and upload it on YouTube.

Training will also be given to the deputy commissioners (DCs) and district revenue officers, who will further train people so that they do not face any difficulty in getting their registries done, an official spokesperson said.

While presiding over a meeting of senior officials of the departments related to ‘registration of deeds’, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala directed the officials to immediately resolve all problems regarding online registrations.

Taking a cognisance of the officers showing negligence in work, the deputy CM said that action will be taken against those who are not serious about their responsibilities.



The deputy CM was informed that the process of taking online appointment for land registry was started but in some places, there has been difficulty in selecting the collector rate and that instructions are being given to the DCs.

The issues of portal link, convenience-deed, allotee-ID in industrial areas, notification of 7-A in controlled area and some technical glitches coming up on the website of Town and Country Planning department were also discussed in the meeting.

