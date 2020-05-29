Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana to randomly verify addresses of 5% train passengers

Haryana to randomly verify addresses of 5% train passengers

As per the standard operating procedure (SoP) issued by the Haryana government on Thursday, the railway authorities will communicate a list of passengers to the nodal officers in the district and superintendent of police (SP) four hours before a train leaves for Haryana

Updated: May 29, 2020 00:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Train passengers arriving in Haryana will have to undergo mandatory 14-day home quarantine, the state government said.

As per the standard operating procedure (SoP) issued by the Haryana government on Thursday, the railway authorities will communicate a list of passengers to the nodal officers in the district and superintendent of police (SP) four hours before a train leaves for Haryana. The Railways will also get an identity card collected or recorded against each passenger so as to facilitate random checks of addresses of passengers.

For every scheduled train, 5% percent passengers will be verified randomly for their addresses. However, this may be reduced in consultation with health department, the SoP stated. The district administration, in consultation with health department and district police, will supervise home quarantine of all passengers who arrive at a station.

Every passenger will be screened and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board. The Railways will also ensure that every passenger has downloaded Aarogya Setu app before boarding the train.



Government Railway Police (GRP) will be responsible for screening of all passengers arriving and departing from a railway station.

DIG (Railways) Ashwin Shenvi will supervise the operations on behalf of the GRP and SP, GRP, Smiti Chaudhary will assist him.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Women were arm-twisted to accuse Amritsar temple priest of rape: Police
May 29, 2020 00:17 IST
2,598 fresh infections take state tally closer to 60,000
May 29, 2020 00:16 IST
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
May 29, 2020 00:18 IST
Vij inaugurates Covid testing lab in Ambala
May 29, 2020 00:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.