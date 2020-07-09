Sections
Haryana to reduce syllabus for Classes 9 to 12

State education minister Kanwar Pal said the state government has made adequate arrangements to impart online education during the lockdown

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Board of School Education Haryana will reduce the syllabus of Classes 9 to 12 for the current academic session of 2020-2021, said state education minister Kanwar Pal.

“In order to reduce mental pressure on students, the state government has decided to curtail the syllabus for the academic session 2020-21 in schools affiliated with the Board of School Education Haryana following the pattern of CBSE,” the education minister said.

The minister said the state government has made adequate arrangements to impart online education during the lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Kanwar Pal said to reduce the syllabus, the state government has instructed the school education board to set up a committee by coordinating with SCERT, Gurugram, and put up the proposal within a week after exploring all possibilities in this regard.



He said that till now, the lessons that have been taught online to the students of Classes 9 to 12 should also be included in the syllabus in order to benefit the students.

