Haryana to reserve 2 dialysis machines for Covid patients in all hospitals

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Updated: May 05, 2020 19:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

All district hospitals and medical colleges of the state will ensure this. (Bloomberg)

Haryana government has decided to reserve two dialysis machines each in all district hospitals and medical colleges of the state, exclusively for Covid-19 patients. A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. An official spokesperson said that deputy commissioners have been authorised to ensure the opening of shops in all markets falling in green and orange districts as per the requirement in consultation with all market associations in such a manner that norms of social distancing are properly followed.

