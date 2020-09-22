Sections
Haryana to sell farm produce at 1 per cent in market: Dushyant Chautala

“The government has decided that all the produce will be sold in the market at 1 per cent fee instead of the previous 4 per cent fee,” Chautala said after meeting with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 07:13 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Chandigarh

“The discussions on how to run the markets smoothly in the wake of the three farm bills, passed by the Parliament, were done,” Chautala said. (HT Photo)

“The government has decided that all the produce will be sold in the market at 1 per cent fee instead of the previous 4 per cent fee,” Chautala said after meeting with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

This comes after the Parliament passed three farm bills during the monsoon session earlier this week.

“The discussions on how to run the markets smoothly in the wake of the three farm bills, passed by the Parliament, were done,” Chautala said.



He added, “It was also discussed that how do the produce be purchased on Minimum support price (MSP).”

The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 amid opposition protest in the Rajya Sabha.

The bills were earlier passed by Lok Sabha. The opposition parties have been alleging that MSP will be impacted due to the bills.

