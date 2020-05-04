Sections
Haryana to woo investors keen to move from China

Updated: May 04, 2020 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Haryana government has chalked out an aggressive strategy to woo the investors intending to either shift from China or setting up a new manufacturing facility in India.

An official spokesperson said as a part of the plan, principal secretary to chief minister Rajesh Khullar shall hold an open house with potential investors from 3 pm to 4 pm every day on May 6-8 through video conferencing/webinars.

A number of US, Japanese, Korean and Euro Zone companies are proposing to shift their plants from China or set up additional manufacturing facilities to other locations in South Asia. The government has prepared a strategy to create windows in the existing state policies that would ensure quick setting up of manufacturing facilities in any industrial estate of the choice of investors wanting to shift base from China.

The government is reaching out to these companies to understand their individual requirement in terms of land area, payment terms, incentives sought and business facilitation sought.



