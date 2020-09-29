Haryana tribunal to hear appeals against HPRERA

Following the request of Himachal Pradesh government, Haryana chief minister, Manohar Lal has approved the draft notification to authorise Haryana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (HREAT), Karnal, to hear appeals made against the directions or decision or order made by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Himachal Pradesh.

An official spokesperson said that the approval of the state government has been conveyed to the Himachal Pradesh government. HREAT, Karnal, will hear appeals made against the orders of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Himachal Pradesh, or the adjudicating officer and to perform such other functions prescribed under the Real Estate (Regulations and Development) Act, 2016, in respect of Himachal Pradesh by bearing 10% of the annual budget of HREAT, Karnal on quarterly reimbursement basis.