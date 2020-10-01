Hathras gangrape: Protests held across Haryana

Protest marches were taken out at many places in Haryana against the gangrape in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, with some demonstrators demanding capital punishment for the culprits.

The protests were organised by various social outfits and Dalit organisations on Thursday at several places including Kaithal, Yamunanagar, Fatehabad and Rohtak. At Bahadurgarh, the protesters burnt an effigy of the Uttar Pradesh government and raised slogans against the BJP led regime for its alleged failure to manage law and order.

“Our demand is that the culprits should be hanged,” said a protester in Yamunanagar’s Radaur.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja hit out at the UP government over the incident, asking “why did they delay registering a case?” “Is it a crime being a daughter of a poor Dalit, does she not have a right to seek justice?,” she said in a tweet. Selja also asked, “why did the victim’s family not get the right to conduct her last rites?”

Dalit protesters pelt stones at police in Kaithal

In Kaithal, the agitated members of the Valmiki community blocked the road near Chhotu Ram Chowk and pelted stones at the police, also affecting the traffic for several hours.

Superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said the protesters turned violent when a police team tried to stop them from blocking the road and damaging private property. He said some police officials sustained minor injuries but they were controlled by the police later and the blockade was lifted after half an hour.

The SP said a FIR will be registered as per the findings of the investigation into the incident and they were looking into the CCTV footage to identify the protesters who pelted stones.