Havaldar killed in Pakistani shelling along LoC in J&K’s Nowshera
Another soldier was injured in the ceasefire violation around 1am on Saturday
Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 13:03 IST
Havaldar Sangram Shivaji Patil was killed in action and a soldier was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district early on Saturday.
Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said that the Indian Army retaliated strongly after the ceasefire violation around 1am.