Havaldar killed in Pakistani shelling along LoC in J&K’s Nowshera

Havaldar Sangram Patil, who was killed in action during the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, early on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Havaldar Sangram Shivaji Patil was killed in action and a soldier was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district early on Saturday.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said that the Indian Army retaliated strongly after the ceasefire violation around 1am.