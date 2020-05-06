HC allows Haryana to hold PG counselling

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Wednesday allowed counselling for admissions to postgraduate medical courses in Haryana.

On May 1, the HC bench of justice RK Jain and justice Jaswant Singh had stayed the counselling on plea of Dr Vikram Pal and others, who had approached the HC challenging the notification of April 15 on procedure for admission to MD/MS courses. They had argued that the reservation had gone up to 87%, whereas it can’t go beyond 50% in any case.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the government apprised the court of the changes made in the admission criterion, after which it was allowed to proceed with the admissions. The government had stated that vertical reservation would be given in categories such as scheduled caste (20%), backward classes-A (20%) and backward classes-B (11%) and 25% institutional preference seats would be provided horizontally within each category. It had also made some changes in other categories, where the petitioners had raised objections.