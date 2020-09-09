Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / HC allows termination of 23-week pregnancy of Chandigarh woman

HC allows termination of 23-week pregnancy of Chandigarh woman

The PGIMER opined that the woman had a single live intrauterine foetus with a developmental defect in the foetal brain and spine

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 00:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, does not permit termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks. The law allows termination of pregnancy by a registered medical practitioner, where the duration of the pregnancy does not exceed 12 weeks. (HT FILE)

The Punjab and Haryana high court has allowed the termination of 23-week pregnancy of a Chandigarh woman.

The HC bench of justice Ritu Bahri acted on a plea filed on August 31 that had sought the court’s intervention after which the court had asked Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to examine the woman.

The PGIMER opined that the woman had a single live intrauterine foetus with congenital malformation. The findings had suggested Arnold Chiari malformation, a developmental defect in the foetal brain and spine which has poor prognosis, not compatible with normal life. Thus, the institute had recommended termination of pregnancy.

Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, does not permit termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks. The law allows termination of pregnancy by a registered medical practitioner, where the duration of the pregnancy does not exceed 12 weeks.



If the duration is up to 20 weeks, the pregnancy can be terminated if doctors say its continuance would involve a risk to the life of the pregnant woman or cause grave injury to her physical or mental health.

In view of the PGIMER report, therefore, the HC has now asked the institute to terminate the pregnancy within three days.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sushant Singh case: NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty, bail plea rejected
Sep 09, 2020 00:54 IST
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Sep 08, 2020 21:01 IST
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Sep 09, 2020 00:59 IST
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Sep 08, 2020 21:47 IST

latest news

Delhiwale: No time for spicy golgappas
Sep 09, 2020 01:57 IST
Daisy Shah: Reading a dark story doesn’t mean can’t have light conversation
Sep 09, 2020 01:51 IST
Elgar Parishad case: NIA arrests 3rd member of Kabir Kala Manch
Sep 09, 2020 01:33 IST
BMC distributes worksheets to Mumbai students facing internet connectivity issues
Sep 09, 2020 01:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.