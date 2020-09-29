Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / HC asks Chandigarh admn to look into complaint of whistleblower cop

HC asks Chandigarh admn to look into complaint of whistleblower cop

Head constable Jagjeet Singh had filed a plea in the high court seeking protection from some officials in his department

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:25 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the adviser to UT administrator to decide on the representation of a Chandigarh Police head constable within two months.

Head constable Jagjeet Singh, a whistleblower, had filed a plea in the high court seeking protection from some officials in his department and had sought directions for the same to the adviser as well as the director general of police.

Singh has been involved in a PIL, in which he had sought weekly offs to cops and fixed hours of duty. He is also the one who had complained of embezzlement in purchase of food consumable items in the police department. He had told court that due to this, he was facing threats from two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including a former senior superintendent of police (traffic) and a deputy superintendent of police.

The court has asked the adviser to decide on his January 15 representation, in which he had detailed as to how his service record was being maligned and he was being implicated in false cases.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

88 million in India may have been exposed to Sars-Cov2: Sero survey
Sep 30, 2020 01:46 IST
Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
Sep 30, 2020 01:56 IST
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
Sep 29, 2020 21:44 IST
Joe Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Donald Trump debate
Sep 29, 2020 23:54 IST

latest news

Odisha govt moves amendments to University and Factories Act as assembly session starts
Sep 30, 2020 02:15 IST
Amnesty says India ops shut
Sep 30, 2020 02:09 IST
Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
Sep 30, 2020 01:56 IST
With 493 new Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand’s tally touches 47,995
Sep 30, 2020 01:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.