HC asks Chandigarh admn to look into complaint of whistleblower cop

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the adviser to UT administrator to decide on the representation of a Chandigarh Police head constable within two months.

Head constable Jagjeet Singh, a whistleblower, had filed a plea in the high court seeking protection from some officials in his department and had sought directions for the same to the adviser as well as the director general of police.

Singh has been involved in a PIL, in which he had sought weekly offs to cops and fixed hours of duty. He is also the one who had complained of embezzlement in purchase of food consumable items in the police department. He had told court that due to this, he was facing threats from two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including a former senior superintendent of police (traffic) and a deputy superintendent of police.

The court has asked the adviser to decide on his January 15 representation, in which he had detailed as to how his service record was being maligned and he was being implicated in false cases.