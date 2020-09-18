Sections
HC asks Chandigarh admn to probe allegations against Sector 48 housing society management

The bench of justice HS Madaan was hearing a plea from Surinder Singh and other residents of Silverton Co-operative House Building Society-I, Sector 48-B, against the management of the society.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 01:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Gavel and law books (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Chandigarh administration to probe allegations against the management of a Sector 48 housing society.

The bench of justice HS Madaan was hearing a plea from Surinder Singh and other residents of Silverton Co-operative House Building Society-I, Sector 48-B, against the management of the society.

It was alleged before court that the management committee has indulged in misappropriation of funds and undertaken unnecessary civil works to favour suppliers and contractors. The court was told that on June 30 a complaint was filed with the registrar of UT cooperative societies but no action had been taken so far.

The administration told court that complaint had been received by the registrar’s office and was listed to be taken up on October 7 as due to Covid-19 outbreak the functioning of the office has been hampered. The administration will look into the matter and if it finds that some action is required to be taken, then it will be at the earliest, it was informed.

The court, while disposing of the matter, asked the registrar to look into the complaint and take a decision within two months. The bench said that, if aggrieved, the petitioner can approach the court again.

