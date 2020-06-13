Sections
Home / Chandigarh / HC asks Punjab to decide on security to Bir Devinder in 10 days

Singh had filed a contempt petition in the high court stating that he was provided security in 2013 which resulted in court disposing of a plea on security cover issue. However, the security cover was subsequently withdrawn

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 00:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked Punjab government to decide on security cover to Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) leader Bir Devinder Singh. Singh had filed a contempt petition in the high court stating that he was provided security in 2013 which resulted in court disposing of a plea on security cover issue. However, the security cover was subsequently withdrawn.

He had told court that in spite of the threat perception still existing, the security has been withdrawn only because of his criticism of the policies and decisions of the state government.

The high court bench of justice Nirmaljit Kaur has asked the state to consider this contempt plea as his representation and decide accordingly within 10 days.

Two cops get bail in Moose Wala firing case



The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted interim bail to two cops accused in an FIR involving singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The high court bench of justice Anil Kshetarpal granted the interim protection, asking constable Gagandeep Singh and constable Harvinder Singh to join probe as and when called by police. The bench also asked for a status report from the Barnala and Sangrur SSPs.



Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was booked under Section 188 of the IPC and 51 of the Disaster Management Act on May 4 by Barnala police after he was shown in a video firing from an official assault rifle. A second FIR was registered by Sangrur for a similar incident.

