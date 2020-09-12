Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / HC Bar: Council changes poll panel

HC Bar: Council changes poll panel

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) has changed the election committee constituted for the Punjab and Haryana high court Bar body polls, which are slated for September...

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) has changed the election committee constituted for the Punjab and Haryana high court Bar body polls, which are slated for September 30.

The development came after the previous committee — headed by senior advocate KS Sidhu — refused to hold the election as per the council’s directive, citing Covid-19 outbreak.

Sidhu in a letter to the Bar council on Friday had said that it cannot force elections on a Bar association. There are no provisions in the Advocates Act or rules which authorise BCPH to suo motu conduct the elections of any Bar associations, Sidhu had stated in his letter, while underlining that many lawyers have gone back to their native places that do not have sufficient infra for online polls.

He had also raised doubts over the transparency of online elections.



Now, BCPH in a fresh communication has constituted a new committee to be headed by Munish Jolly, directing it to take over and comply with the council’s order on elections with immediate effect.

BCPH is a statutory body that regulates entry into legal profession. It has nearly 1 lakh members in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Its chairman Karanjit Singh in a fresh letter has stated that elections are being held as per the Bar Association (Constitution and Registration Rules) 2015, upheld by the HC in December 2016.

BCPH has also reasoned that council rules are applicable to all Bars, including HC Bar, as per a 2018 judgment. It further mentions that there are provisions for holding online elections. The letter states that after Sidhu’s letter, a committee was constituted to examine the issue, which suggested forming a new panel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SII told to seek fresh clearance for Covid-19 vaccine trials
Sep 13, 2020 01:24 IST
Afghan peace talks with Taliban begin
Sep 13, 2020 01:34 IST
Paneer thali to chicken biryani likely to be on menu this monsoon session
Sep 13, 2020 01:54 IST
HC to reduce physical benches in view of rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi
Sep 13, 2020 01:31 IST

latest news

Afghan peace talks with Taliban begin
Sep 13, 2020 01:34 IST
Ensure North-East Delhi riots probe was impartial, ex-Mumbai top cop tells Delhi Police chief
Sep 13, 2020 00:58 IST
Five godowns in Bhiwandi gutted
Sep 13, 2020 00:55 IST
Thane cops nab three bike thieves
Sep 13, 2020 00:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.