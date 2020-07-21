Sections
Home / Chandigarh / HC dismisses bail plea of suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur

HC dismisses bail plea of suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur

Failure of a member of the uniformed service to join investigations disentitle her from seeking relief, says bench of justice Sanjay Kumar

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 23:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Suspended Chandigarh police officer Jaswinder Kaur. (HT photo)

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Jaswinder Kaur, a suspended station house officer of the Chandigarh police under Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation in a case of alleged corruption.

Kaur had moved the high court after a Chandigarh trial court dismissed her bail plea and issued non bailable warrants against her last week.

The police officer with a conduit, Bhagwan Singh, was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act on June 29 for allegedly seeking a Rs 5 lakh bribe from Manimajra resident Gurdeep Singh for not lodging an FIR against him in a cheating case.

“Being a member of a uniformed service, the conduct of the petitioner... leaves a lot to be desired. It is for the petitioner to face the investigation and prove her case. The failure of the petitioner to join the investigation and her reticence in coming forward even now disentitle her from seeking relief at this stage,” the bench of justice Sanjay Kumar said while dismissing her plea.



The bench also observed that the allegations levelled against Kaur were serious in nature and her interrogation and cooperation with the CBI would be ‘utmost necessary’.

The court said it would be premature to go into the merits of the matter at this stage when investigations were yet to be completed. “Suffice to state that the admitted conversation between the petitioner and Bhagwan Singh, the co-accused, is enough to warrant investigation into the allegations made against the petitioner.”

The court also took note of CBI’s submissions that Kaur, who was asked to attend the CBI office on June 30 but did not turn up and made a false entry in the Daily Diary Register at Manimajra police station stating she had returned from the office.

CBI also claimed that Kaur was untraceable.

On Monday too, the high court had sought a personal affidavit from the Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) in an alleged false case of drug dealing filed by Chandigarh police against a witness in a graft case involving Kaur. An FIR had been registered at the Sector 39 police station on June 19 against the witness in the case filed in 2017, involving the suspended SHO.

The petitioner had demanded CBI probe.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ahead of Bengal polls, NIA asked to probe ’09 Rajdhani hijack
Jul 22, 2020 00:06 IST
Nearly 26% Covid-19 deaths in Gurugram reported in people above 61
Jul 22, 2020 00:11 IST
Chandigarh admn forwards panel of names for SSP to MHA
Jul 22, 2020 00:06 IST
NDRF teams put on alert as toll due to floods climbs to 90
Jul 22, 2020 00:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.