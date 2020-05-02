Sections
Home / Chandigarh / HC dismisses plea of Punjab cop accused of demanding bribe

The HC bench of justice Anil Kshetarpal observed that the cop at the time of the alleged incident was a member of a disciplined force

Updated: May 02, 2020 00:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a Tarn Taran cop, who is accused of promising curfew passes during Covid-19 outbreak in lieu of bribe.

The HC was dealing with the petition of constable Harjinder Singh, who had sought anticipatory bail upon registration of FIR by the Patti police against him.

The FIR was lodged upon internal probe by Tarn Taran SSP after a video of a cop demanding and taking bribe in exchange of curfew passes was circulated on the social media. The FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered on April 4. The internal probe had identified the cop as a petitioner. And as per FIR, he has been dismissed.



