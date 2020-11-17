Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / HC increases relief to deceased Panchkula banker’s kin by ₹14 lakh

HC increases relief to deceased Panchkula banker’s kin by ₹14 lakh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has increased the compensation awarded to the family members of a banker who had died in an accident in August 2016 by ₹14.35 lakh.Victim...

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 01:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has increased the compensation awarded to the family members of a banker who had died in an accident in August 2016 by ₹14.35 lakh.

Victim Kuldeep Kumar Chopra, 57, chief manager with the Oriental Bank of Commerce, Sector 17, Chandigarh, had died from injuries sustained after falling from a rashly-driven Haryana Roadways bus on August 13, 2016, in Panchkula.

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal had awarded a sum of ₹61.47 lakh relief to the victim’s three family members, excluding the son, who, though not a minor, was studying at the time. The family had approached the high court in 2017 seeking ₹2 crore compensation and challenging the MACT order. The three beneficiaries were the victim’s widow, unmarried daughter and mother.

In the high court it was argued that the son could not have been excluded as he was dependent on his father. Some other “errors” in the MACT order were also pointed out.

The high court observed that the Supreme Court had held that even major, married and earning sons of the deceased, being legal representatives, had a right to apply for compensation and the Tribunal was duty bound to consider the claim irrespective of the fact whether the concerned legal representative was fully dependent on the deceased.

The court announced ₹74.98 lakh as the total compensation to the family, increasing it by ₹14.35 lakh to four claimants with an interest at the rate of 7.5% from the date of application till realisation with disbursal within four weeks.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar debacle reignites calls for introspection in Congress
Nov 17, 2020 01:41 IST
Supreme Court judge recuses himself in pleas against Andhra CM
Nov 17, 2020 02:22 IST
Winter is here: Delhi records season’s lowest maximum temp
Nov 17, 2020 01:06 IST
70% Delhiites did not burst crackers, says environment minister
Nov 17, 2020 01:29 IST

latest news

Wealthy, corporations will ‘pay their fair share’: Biden
Nov 17, 2020 02:18 IST
Facebook, Twitter CEOs to be pressed on election handling
Nov 17, 2020 02:10 IST
Milestone trip to space station for 4 astronauts
Nov 17, 2020 02:23 IST
Supreme Court judge recuses himself in pleas against Andhra CM
Nov 17, 2020 02:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.