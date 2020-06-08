Sections
Home / Chandigarh / HC notice to Chandigarh admin on schools uploading balance sheets

HC notice to Chandigarh admin on schools uploading balance sheets

The Punjab and Haryana high court bench of justice RK Jain and justice Ashok Kumar Verma has sought the Chandigarh’s administration’s response by June 16.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 21:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Gavel for judge, law and order (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration was issued a notice by the Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday to respond to a plea filed by private schools in the city challenging its order to upload balance sheets on their websites.

The high court bench of justice RK Jain and justice Ashok Kumar Verma has sought the administration’s response by June 16.

The petition was filed by the Independent Schools’ Association, a body of 78 private schools in the city after 51 schools on May 22 were issued show cause notices for not uploading their balance sheets for the last financial year, which the administration said in violation of laws..

The schools have also challenged the constitution of a fee regulatory authority under the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act extended to Chandigarh administration.



The law was adopted by the administration in 2018.

The schools have argued that asking them to upload their balance sheets online violate their rights. It has also been argued that the fee regulatory body, constituted under the law, does not provide representation to private schools.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi’s coronavirus tally climbs to 29,943 with 1,007 new cases
Jun 08, 2020 21:20 IST
After remaining closed for 77 days, doors of religious places open amid precautions in Ludhiana
Jun 08, 2020 21:19 IST
HC notice to Chandigarh admin on schools uploading balance sheets
Jun 08, 2020 21:15 IST
Ireland cricket team takes first step towards resumption of training
Jun 08, 2020 21:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.