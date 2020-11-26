Sections
Home / Chandigarh / HC notice to Nayagaon SHO, two others on contempt plea

The response has been sought by December 16

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday issued a notice to Nayagaon station house officer Jagjeet Singh and two other cops on a contempt plea alleging custodial torture.

Two other cops named are Sudagar Din, an ASI, and Ajay Kumar, a constable. The high court acted on the plea of Dev Raj, who had approached the court on Wednesday. The response has been sought by December 16.

The court was told that the petitioner, on October 22 evening, was on his way to Nayagaon riding his two-wheeler when he was stopped at a naka and asked by the cops to show his driving licence and registration certificate. Later, the cops abused him and, when he confronted them, he was beaten and taken to the local police station. He was beaten mercilessly by five-seven cops including, the three, and was also slapped with an FIR for obstructing the duty of government employees, the court was told.

When the petitioner was produced before a magistrate, the officer found that he had been given a beating therefore, he ordered a medical examination. His counsel Mohinder Singh told the court that a medical examination report proves the extent of beatings, and a video shot at the naka shows how he was abused by the police. It was further stated that the petitioner met the senior superintendent of police on October 27 to complain against the cops but no action was taken against them.

The court was told that there are clear directions from the high court to cops to ensure that no third-degree methods are adopted in the police custody. The apex court has directed all the states to ensure that detainees are not tortured as well. But these cops acted in violation of court orders. Hence, contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against them.

