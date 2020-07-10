Sections
Home / Chandigarh / HC notice to Punjab, law varsity over fee collection

HC notice to Punjab, law varsity over fee collection

The HC has directed that no late fee should be charged from students in the meantime.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 22:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Students have alleged that the varsity has asked them to deposit full semester fee of ₹1.13 lakh which is beyond tuition charges. (Courtesy: University website)

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday put Punjab government and Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, on notice over a plea from students challenging the varsity’s decision to charge full fee for next semester, among other issues, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The high court bench of justice BS Walia has sought response from the varsity and the state government by July 17 and asked that in the meantime no late fee should be charged from the students, said senior advocate Chetan Mittal, who appeared for the students. A detailed order is awaited.

The petition filed by Aditya Kashyap and five other students alleges that the varsity has asked them to deposit full semester fee of ₹1.13 lakh by July 10 which was beyond tuition fee. They had submitted that around 50 percent of the same is being charged towards allied fee for campus development fund, moot court fees, examination fee, library and hostel fee even as students are not residing there since March.

It was stated that RGNUL is getting huge grants from Punjab and as per records, there is FDR of ₹48 crore available with the varsity. RGNUL waived off rent up to 25 percent to shops, canteen, mess etc, but students are being charged fully along with late fee. However, when approached, the varsity did not take into account the grievance of students, the court was informed.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab cancels pending exams of Class 12, open school
Jul 10, 2020 23:04 IST
Officials should explain decisions, says Mourinho
Jul 10, 2020 23:04 IST
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
Jul 10, 2020 23:03 IST
Fresh haul in Kerala tells a story of brazen gold smuggling
Jul 10, 2020 23:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.