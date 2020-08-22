Sections
Home / Chandigarh / HC notice to UT on plea against encroachment in Chandigarh’s Sector-48 auto market

HC notice to UT on plea against encroachment in Chandigarh’s Sector-48 auto market

The high court bench has sought a response by September 3 on the plea received from the Chandigarh Sector 7 Cooperative House Building (First) Society Limited

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 00:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday served a notice to Chandigarh administration on a plea seeking removal of illegal encroachments by shopkeepers/motor mechanics in Sector 48C market.

The high court bench of justice RK Jain has sought a response by September 3 on the plea received from the Chandigarh Sector 7 Cooperative House Building (First) Society Limited.

The court was told that in 1999, the administration had framed a scheme of allotment of sites on leasehold basis to auto spare part dealers and auto repair mechanics in the city in order to control mushrooming of auto spare parts dealers and mechanics on streets and allotted designated places.

Now, auto dealers in Sector 48 auto market were carrying out repair outside the designated area and even a liquor vend and a tavern had been opened on a site allotted to auto dealers.



The court was told that besides five cooperative societies, there was a school and a hospital, too, in the sector, and anti-social elements had started creating problems for residents, especially women and girls. The authorities had been told on a number of occasions to take remedial steps, but there was no improvement on the ground, the court was told while being requested to intervene.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Markets to remain shut in Chandigarh on weekends
Aug 22, 2020 00:25 IST
Covid-19 count in MP crosses 50K, another minister tests positive for viral infection
Aug 22, 2020 00:25 IST
Science, IT most sought-after stream, course in Chandigarh’s government schools
Aug 22, 2020 00:25 IST
Now, track Chandigarh Transport Undertaking buses live on mobile phone
Aug 22, 2020 00:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.