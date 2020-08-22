HC notice to UT on plea against encroachment in Chandigarh’s Sector-48 auto market

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday served a notice to Chandigarh administration on a plea seeking removal of illegal encroachments by shopkeepers/motor mechanics in Sector 48C market.

The high court bench of justice RK Jain has sought a response by September 3 on the plea received from the Chandigarh Sector 7 Cooperative House Building (First) Society Limited.

The court was told that in 1999, the administration had framed a scheme of allotment of sites on leasehold basis to auto spare part dealers and auto repair mechanics in the city in order to control mushrooming of auto spare parts dealers and mechanics on streets and allotted designated places.

Now, auto dealers in Sector 48 auto market were carrying out repair outside the designated area and even a liquor vend and a tavern had been opened on a site allotted to auto dealers.

The court was told that besides five cooperative societies, there was a school and a hospital, too, in the sector, and anti-social elements had started creating problems for residents, especially women and girls. The authorities had been told on a number of occasions to take remedial steps, but there was no improvement on the ground, the court was told while being requested to intervene.